A new Geocartography poll has revealed that the vast majority - 93% - of Jewish Israelis oppose the employment of Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs in the Israeli construction industry.

The poll revealed that just 3.6% of Israelis declared that they trust Palestinian Authority Arab workers to work in Israel in the future. Among Arab Israelis, 44% expressed a lack of trust in PA Arabs who work in Israel.

Alongside the desire not to employ PA Arabs, there is widespread support for bringing in foreign workers to replace them: 83% of respondents expressed support for bringing foreign workers to work in the construction industry, and 91% do not trust PA Arabs; 92% believe that bringing foreign workers will help stabilize and improve the industry.

The data revealed that among religious and haredi respondents, there is especially high support (91%) for banning PA Arabs from working in the field, versus 78% of secular respondents. A full 79% of religious and haredi respondents support employing foreign workers, compared to 75% of traditional respondents and 62% of secular respondents.

Analysis of the results revealed that most of those who support employing foreign workers live in the center (76%) and the Sharon region (71%). Large percentages also live in the north (68%), Jerusalem (67%), and south (65%).