MK Itamar Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party would win 11 Knesset seats if elections were held today, a new poll by Maariv revealed.

In such a scenario, the Likud party is projected to win 22 Knesset seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats with 17 seats each.

Third-largest in the Knesset would be the National Unity party, with 15 seats. Yesh Atid and Otzma Yehudit would win 11 seats each, and Shas would win 10 seats.

United Torah Judaism would win seven seats, and Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) would win five seats each.

Neither Balad nor Religious Zionism would pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 50 Knesset seats, while the center-left would win 60. Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am, which traditionally do not join any coalition, would hold the remaining 10 seats.

If former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ran in the elections, however, his party would win 29 seats, followed by the Likud with 19 seats and the Democrats with 11 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu and Otzma Yehudit would win 10 seats each, Shas would win nine, and Yesh Atid would win eight. National Unity and UTJ would win seven seats each, and Hadash-Ta'a'l and Ra'am would win five seats each.

Religious Zionism would reach closer to the electoral threshold, but still fail to pass it.

Divided into blocs, this scenario would give the coalition parties would win 45 seats, while the center-left would win 65 seats; Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would hold the remaining ten.