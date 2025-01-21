US President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the durability of Israel's cease-fire agreement with Hamas, stating at the White House on Monday, “It’s not our war. It is their war. I am not confident. But I think they’re very weakened on the other side.” The remarks came during his first hours in office as he signed executive orders.

When asked about the future governance of Gaza, Trump criticized Hamas, saying, “You certainly can’t have the people that were there. Most of them are dead, by the way, right? But they didn’t exactly run it well. Run viciously and badly. You can’t have that.” He also noted Gaza's potential for redevelopment: “Gaza is like a massive demolition site... It’s really got to be rebuilt in a different way. It’s a phenomenal location. On the sea, the best weather. You know, everything is good. It’s like some beautiful things could be done with it”

The comments followed the release of three Israeli hostages held in Gaza for 471 days as part of the first phase of a US-brokered deal with Hamas. Trump hailed the agreement as a “first step toward lasting peace in the Middle East,” crediting his incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, for securing the deal. Trump remarked at a pre-inauguration rally that his team had achieved significant progress in the Middle East even before his presidency began.

The US-brokered cease-fire agreement outlines a phased approach, starting with hostage releases and moving toward a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli troops. Talks on subsequent phases are set to begin 16 days after the first phase's implementation.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, may visit Gaza to oversee the cease-fire’s implementation. In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News, Witkoff acknowledged the challenges ahead, stating, “I think the execution of the agreement was tough; it is going to be the implementation of the agreement that will be, perhaps, more difficult.”

Witkoff confirmed that the deal builds on a similar proposal made by former President Joe Biden in May 2024. “It follows it almost exactly,” he said, emphasizing the US's focus on securing the release of hostages as a primary incentive for Israel’s cooperation.

Senior Hamas terrorist Musa Abu Marzouk told The New York Times on Sunday that the Islamist group was ready for “a dialogue” and “achieving understandings on everything” following Trump’s inauguration. He even offered to host Witkoff in Gaza. Marzouk told The New York Times that Hamas was open to dialogue and vowed to provide protection for US representatives visiting the region.

“He can come and see the people and try to understand their feelings and wishes so that the American position can be based on the interests of all the parties, and not only one party,” said Marzouk.