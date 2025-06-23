US President Donald Trump commented on the Iranian attack on American military bases in the Middle East today (Monday), saying that there were no casualties and that Iran had given an early warning prior to the attack.

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was 'set free,' because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he stated.

Earlier this evening, Iran launched a salvo of missiles at American bases in Qatar in response to the American strike on its nuclear sites over the weekend.

Iran stated that it launched missiles at the American Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and a base in Iraq. However, a US military official told Reuters that no Iranian attack was recorded at any US base other than that in Qatar.

A short time later, Qatar announced that it had intercepted all the missiles that were launched.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked Tasnim News Agency announced the beginning of a "missile operation" against US bases in Qatar and Iraq, dubbing it "Good News of Victory."

The IRGC wrote in a statement that the message "of this decisive action is that the Islamic Republic will not leave any attack on its territorial integrity, sovereignty, or national security unanswered under any circumstances."

Residents of Doha reported hearing loud explosions, while videos on social media show interceptor missiles attempting to intercept the threats over the Qatari capital.

Sirens also sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait, with the Bahraini Ministry of Interior calling on citizens and residents to seek shelter.

The Qatari Defense Ministry stated that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack