A new CBS News and YouGov survey reveals that a majority of Americans are optimistic about US President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The poll, released on Sunday, one day before Trump is sworn in for his second term, indicates that 60% of respondents feel hopeful about Trump’s second term, while 40% express pessimism regarding his presidency.

For comparison, when President Joe Biden assumed office, 58% of Americans reported feeling optimistic. Similarly, ahead of Trump’s first term in 2017, 56% of respondents shared a positive outlook. Former President Barack Obama holds the highest optimism rating among the last 10 presidencies, with 79% expressing hope at the start of his term.

Trump’s victory in the 2024 election was largely driven by widespread dissatisfaction with the economy. Only 38% of those surveyed described the current economic conditions as good, while 56% rated them as poor.

Looking ahead, 52% predict economic improvement in 2025, compared to 31% who expect conditions to worsen.