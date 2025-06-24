US President Donald Trump announced on Monday night that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, starting at approximately 7:00 a.m. Israel time on Tuesday morning.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Iran will be the first to stop hostilities, beginning in six hours from, and Israel will do the same six hours later.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump wrote.

He added, "Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR.'"

"This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" wrote the President.

Israel has yet to officially comment on Trump’s announcement. An Iranian official told CNN that “Iran has not received a proposal for a ceasefire.”

Just before Trump published his post, there were reports of explosions in Tehran. This followed a warning by the IDF's Persian-language spokesperson on residents of Tehran to evacuate from District 7.

The warning read: "The Israeli military will operate in this area, as it has across Iran in recent days, to strike the military infrastructure of the Iranian regime."

It further stated: "Dear civilians, for your safety and well-being, we request that you immediately evacuate the area marked on the map and avoid approaching it in the coming hours. Your presence in this area endangers your lives."