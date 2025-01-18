Eitan Fuld, whose brother Ari was murdered in a terror attack in September 2018, on Saturday evening received notification that the terrorist who murdered his brother is set to be released as part of the ceasefire-prisoner swap deal signed between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

Fuld responded: "'The Strength of Israel will neither lie nor repent' (Samuel 1 15:29), and that is the entire story. The enemy is celebrating, but it is a temporary celebration - until we return and destroy the evil. And it will happen."

"On our side is eternity. And them? They are despicable humas of whom there will remain no trace - not at all."

"The release of Ari's murderer hurts," Fuld wrote. "Not because our murderer is more important than the murderer of another family; I am pained by Ari's loss every day, in the past and in the future."

"My biggest problem, and everyone else's, is the next people to be murdered and the net families who will unfortunately join the bereaved families due to this awful deal. But before and after everything, I know that the 'the Strength of Israel will neither lie nor repent.'"

Terrorist Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin was 16 years old at the time he stabbed Ari Fuld outside a shopping center in Gush Etzion. Fuld, a 40-year-old father of four, was a member of the rapid response team in Efrat, the town where he lived. After Jabarin stabbed him, Fuld fought back, even shooting at his attacker. However, Fuld had suffered critical injuries, and the hospital was forced to declare his death.

In 2020, Jabarin was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay damages to the Fuld family.

In 2023, five years after the murder, the Palestinian Authority (PA) doubled Jabarin's monthly salary, raising it from $522 per month to $1,044 per month. At that time, the PA had already paid Jabarin a total of $25,726.