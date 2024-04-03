An American federal court has ordered the governments of Iran and Syria to pay nearly $200 million in damages for their complicity in the 2018 murder of US citizen Ari Fuld in a terrorist stabbing attack in Israel, the Jewish News syndicate reported.

The US District Court for the District of Columbia issued the ruling last week requiring Iran and Syria to pay Fuld's family $191 million in damages due to their state sponsorship of the Hamas terrorist organization.

Judge Royce Lamberth wrote in the decision, “The stabbing that killed Mr. Fuld was a tragic event, and money cannot fully account for the harm that these defendants have inflicted.”

“Iran and Syria have, once again, provided material support to Hamas and thereby facilitated the savage murder of a husband, father, son and brother to these plaintiffs.” Lamberth added.

Representatives of the family told JNS that the ruling serves not merely to compensate the family, but to "send a message" to Hamas's sponsors and punish them for funding such murders.

Terrorist Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin was 16 years old at the time he stabbed Ari Fuld outside a shopping center in Gush Etzion. Fuld, a 40-year-old father of four, was a member of the rapid response team in Efrat, the town where he lived. After Jabarin stabbed him, Fuld fought back, even shooting at his attacker. However, Fuld had suffered critical injuries, and the hospital was forced to declare his death.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

In January 2020, Jabarin was convicted of was convicted of intentional homicide, the military court system's equivalent of murder, as well as three counts of attempted intentional homicide.

In July 2020, Jabarin was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay damages to the Fuld family.

In September, Maurice Hirsch, the director of PA Accountability and Reform Initiative at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA), reported that the Palestinian Authority doubled Jabarin's monthly salary.

"Yesterday, the Palestinian Authority doubled the monthly salary it pays the terrorist murder of Ari Fuld, OBM from $522 to $1,044," Hirsch wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "The PA's Pay for Slay policy incentivizes terror & rewards terrorists."

Hirsch added, "The PA has already paid the murder $25,726. When he murderer Ari, the terrorist was a 16-yr-old student. The money the PA pays him is not welfare, but simply a reward for murdering a proud Israeli - American Jew. Why are the US & the EU helping the PA to reward terrorists & Jew-murderers?"