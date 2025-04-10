France eyes Palestinian state recognition by June, Macron announces

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France intends to formally recognize a Palestinian state in the near future, with the decision potentially being made public during an upcoming international summit in New York.

Speaking to France 5 television following his visit to Egypt, Macron stated, “We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months.”

The French leader said his country is working with Saudi Arabia to co-host a conference in June focused on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict. Macron stated that the event could serve as the platform for “finalising this movement of mutual recognition (of a Palestinian state) by several parties.”

Explaining his motivation, Macron said, “I will do it (...) because I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic – which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in turn, which many of them do not do.”

Macron emphasized that recognizing a Palestinian state would also clarify France’s opposition to groups and governments that deny Israel’s legitimacy. “Such recognition would allow France to be clear in our fight against those who deny Israel's right to exist – which is the case with Iran – and to commit ourselves to collective security in the region,” he stated.

The announcement was met with approval from the Palestinian Authority (PA). Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, the PA “minister of state for foreign affairs”, told AFP the move “would be a step in the right direction in line with safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people and the two-state solution.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar criticized Macron’s announcement, saying, “A ‘unilateral recognition’ of a fictional Palestinian state, by any country, in the reality that we all know, will be a prize for terror and a boost for Hamas.”

“These kind of actions will not bring peace, security and stability in our region closer - but the opposite: they only push them further away,” he added.

The PA has long urged countries to recognize “Palestine” as a means of bypassing direct talks with Israel.

While several countries have recognized “Palestine” in recent years, those moves were symbolic ones that have little, if any, actual diplomatic effect.

More recently, Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognized a Palestinian state in May of 2024.