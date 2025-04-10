Sources close to Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva, on Thursday morning said that his health had deteriorated greatly and that he is now in danger of his life.

Rabbi Mazuz is expected to undergo a "significant" medical procedure later on Thursday morning, in the hopes that it will improve his condition.

He was readmitted to the hospital on Sunday, just days after being discharged from a previous hospitalization.

The public is asked to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Meir Nissim, the son of Kamsana, among the other ill of Israel.

Kikar Hashabbat reported that at sunrise Thursday, former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar held a special prayer session in Rabbi Mazuz's room.