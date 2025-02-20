Eitan Fuld, brother of terror victim Ari Fuld, who was murdered in a September 2018 terror attack in Gush Etzion, on Wednesday morning shared his family's reaction to the news that Ari's murderer would be freed as part of the deal with the Hamas terror group.

"They did not speak to us - we found out that they are releasing the terrorist who murdered my brother, Ari Fuld, of blessed memory, from the media," Eitan told Yediot Aharonot. "Since I heard the news, I have felt a very heavy weight in my chest, and it is making me ill. When I received this news and passed it to my parents, my father told me, 'It is not just our family's murderer, but a more general event, and if this is what the State of Israel decided, whether I agree with the decision or not, then we will accept the decision.'"

"We are certainly happy about every hostage who returns home, like the rest of Israel is," Eitan added. "The most enormous pain regarding the release of our Ari's murderer is not a pain only about the loss of justice, and not only about the fact that he ruined our family, but mostly about the families who will suffer from the mass release of these prisoners."

"I am pained ahead of time from the funerals, which I know I will go to as a bereaved brother, because the terrorists will return to terror and murder Jews and Israelis. It is an inconceivable pain which accompanies me daily. These are two parallel lines that do not meet - a line of infinite happiness and a line of infinite pain."

The majority of terrorists who will be released on Saturday are Gazans who were arrested after the October 7 massacre, but over 100 of the terrorists will be those who were sentenced to long or life sentences for harming or killing Jews. Among them are nearly 50 terrorists who were released in the 2011 Shalit deal and re-arrested after returning to terror.

errorist Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin was 16 years old at the time he stabbed Ari Fuld outside a shopping center in Gush Etzion. Fuld, a 40-year-old father of four, was a member of the rapid response team in Efrat, the town where he lived. After Jabarin stabbed him, Fuld fought back, even shooting at his attacker. However, Fuld had suffered critical injuries, and the hospital was forced to declare his death.

In 2020, Jabarin was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay damages to the Fuld family.