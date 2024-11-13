Eytan Fuld, advisor to Chairman of the Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, posted the message of Ambassador-to-be Mike Huckabee, after the murder of his brother, Ari Fuld, in Gush Etzion.

Huckabee mentioned his close friendship with Ari, stating: “My friend Ari Fuld, an American/Israeli patriot was murdered in cold blood today by young Palestinian terrorist who stabbed Ari IN THE BACK. Despite being stabbed, Ari chased and shot the coward, who lived. Ari died. I was with Ari in July in Efrat. #heartbroken.”

Fuld, in response, wrote: “Two great Zionists. One of them, my brother Ari, was murdered by a coward terrorist. The other will be fulfilling Ari’s legacy of love for Israel as the U.S ambassador to the state of Israel. @GovMikeHuckabee. We are delighted and are waiting for you here in Israel.”

Ari Fuld, a 40-year-old father of four, member of Efrat's emergency squad, was murdered in a stabbing attack at the entrance to the mall near the Gush Etzion intersection. Fuld charged towards the terrorist after he was stabbed, and even shot at him, but was pronounced dead at Shaare Zedek Hospital, after he was mortally wounded by the terrorist's stabbing. "My brother lived his life as a hero and died as a hero. He was a hero until the last moment," said Hillel Fuld, the victim’s brother. In one of the videos from the scene of the attack, after being stabbed Fuld is seen trying to come to his senses, chase after the terrorist and shoot in his direction, before collapsing.