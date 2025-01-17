Hamas' Al-Aqsa Channel published a short video clip presenting what it deems to be the "achievements" of the October 7 massacre under the title, "After 15 months of genocide?"

At the top of the achievements, Al-Aqsa Channel notes the return of the "Palestinian issue" to the center of international interest.

It was also noted that the Al-Aqsa flood (Hamas' name for the October 7th attack) presented to the world the crimes committed by Israel in settlement building, the "Judaization of Palestinian lands" and the daily killings of Palestinians.

According to the channel, the Zionist narrative has collapsed and the "crimes" committed by Israel are erasing its claims to the Jewish homeland, while international support for the Palestinian narrative and the rights of the Palestinian Arabs is growing.

Hamas continued to list its achievements, claiming, "The October 7 attack also exposed the hypocrisy of the international community, eroded the credibility of international institutions responsible for protecting human rights, weakened Israel at home and led to an increase in the phenomenon of people leaving the country."