The UN Security Council convened today (Monday) to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized the UN's conduct towards the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which provides direct aid to Gazans, away from the hands of Hamas.

Ambassador Danon stated: "Senior UN officials are threatening organizations operating with the GHF…and promoted false allegations against the GHF about drug distribution and other violent incidents, shamelessly promoting claims made by Hamas-controlled sources."

Danon added: "Three weeks ago, Hamas gunmen murdered clearly identified GHF staff as they were returning from a day of feeding Gazan civilians. The Secretary-General said noting. OCHA said nothing. UNRWA said nothing. Silence in the face of murder is not impartiality; it is abandonment."

Ambassador Danon went on to describe the horrifying circumstances of Yonatan Samerano’s death, whose body was kidnapped to Gaza from southern Israel by an UNRWA worker: "The United Nations paid the wages of the man who stole Yonatan’s body and dragged him into Gaza. Where are the condolences from the Secretary-General? Where is even an apology from Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini?"

"Yonatan’s mother, Ayelet Samerano, came here to this very building and looked Commissioner Lazzarini in the eyes. We demanded accountability. We reminded him that a UN badge must not be a shield for terrorists. And how was she received? With polite nods, but then, with silence. She spoke, and many looked away," he said.

"Now, she has buried her son while the UN buries its head in the sand," Danon concluded.