This week, the Dinah Project published a new report documenting the extensive evidence of the use of sexual violence as a tool of war by Hamas against Israelis during the October 7th massacre.

Professor Anne Bayefsky, the Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of the Human Rights Voices organization, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese's response to the Dinah Project's report amounted to October 7th denial.

Professor Bayefsky explained: "Albanese's virulent antisemitism includes her adoption of the Nazi and neo-Nazi playbook. She has adapted Holocaust denial to produce October 7th denial. She mirrors Holocaust revisionism to revise the factual record of October 7th. She accuses the Jewish victims of the Nazis - and the Nazi's Palestinian partners and proteges - of aping the Nazis. She isn't just a liar. She is a propagandist for violent antisemitic hatred, her closest likeness being Joseph Goebbels. But what makes her uniquely dangerous is that she is simultaneously a UN 'human rights expert' who operates with the full support of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. She travels the world at UN expense, facilitated by UN travel documents, and is handed a UN platform of global reach to spread and incite Jew-hatred. The United Nations literally instrumentalizes antisemitism through Francesca Albanese."

"In the fall, she will be coming to the United States and the UN General Assembly to repeat her performance of a women's rights 'authority' who opposes the rights of Jewish women, a human rights 'expert' who denies violations of Jewish rights. Given the direct threat Albanese poses to the well-being and security of U.S. citizens - not to mention her utter disregard for the theoretical purposes and principles of the United Nations - the State Department is not obligated to admit her. There is an answer for those who would incorrectly argue that the U.S. is impotent in the face of the U.S-UN host agreement - kick the UN out of the U.S. along with Albanese," she stated.

Albanese was asked about the report on Hamas's sexual violence during an interview with Sky News about her accusations against Israel. Albanese responded that she had not seen the report and thus could not comment on it. She downplayed the sexual atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists by claiming that Israelis had retracted their accusations about the sexual violence committed during the massacre.

While Albanese stated that "if" such acts occurred, they "deserve justice," she added that for her, the main question is not about those crimes, but "how do we link that with what Israel has been doing for 20 months?"

Albanese's anti-Israel bias was first exposed in 2022, in the form of antisemitic posts she made on social media, in which she claimed that the “Jewish lobby” controls the US.

In December 2023, Albanese called a demand that Hamas release the 251 hostages it kidnapped on October 7, including small children and 9-month-old Kfir Bibas, "unacceptable." She has never called for the release of the hostages, 50 of whom continue to be held in Gaza. She has, however, called for the release of a Gaza hospital director who was arrested on suspicion of being a Hamas leader.

Shortly after the October 7th massacre, Albanese published a book titled 'J'Accuse,' co-opting the title of a famous essay calling out the antisemitism of the infamous Dreyfus trial for a work in which she attempted to shift the blame for the massacre from the Hamas perpetrators to Israel.

Albanese has also denied that Israel has the right to self-defense against Hamas even after October 7.