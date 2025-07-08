The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that on July 1st, the IDF and ISA struck in the Khan Yunis area, and eliminated Taha Abu Ayadeh, a Nukhba platoon commander in the Hamas terrorist organization. The terrorist, along with his platoon, infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre and led the infiltration of the gas station in Kibbutz Magen.

In addition, throughout the war, Abu Ayadeh advanced and led numerous terrorist attacks, including several attacks in the last few weeks against IDF troops operating in the Khan Yunis area.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all of the terrorists who took part in the brutal October 7th massacre," the IDF stated.