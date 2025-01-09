The troops of the IDF's 474th Brigade are continuing with the front-line defensive mission to ensure the security to ensure the safety of the communities of the Golan Heights and the citizens of Israel.

During scans conducted by armored, engineering, and infantry troops in key locations, the soldiers have seized and destroyed weapons and infrastructure belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces.

Searches at one of the outposts in the area revealed an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) containing numerous weapons, anti-tank missiles, and explosive devices.

All of the findings were either destroyed or confiscated to prevent them from falling into the hands of hostile elements that could harm the residents of the Golan Heights or IDF troops.

credit: דובר צה"ל

