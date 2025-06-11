Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed interest in launching US-mediated negotiations with the new Syrian government, Axios reported, citing two Israeli officials.

According to the report, Netanyahu conveyed his interest during a meeting last week with US Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack. The Prime Minister is aiming to reach a revised security agreement with Damascus, ultimately leading to a full peace accord. This would mark the first direct diplomatic engagement between Israel and Syria since 2011.

The Israeli approach follows a shift in regional dynamics after Islamist Leader Ahmad al-Sharaa replaced the Assad regime. Israel previously responded to the upheaval with extensive military operations, targeting Syria's air and missile capabilities and securing strategic territory, including positions on Mount Hermon.

Israeli officials initially voiced concerns over al-Sharaa's Turkish ties and urged Washington to proceed cautiously. However, President Donald Trump's recent meeting with al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, followed by the lifting of US sanctions on Syria, prompted Jerusalem to reassess its stance.

Subsequent communications between Israeli and Syrian representatives, which began through intermediaries, have progressed to direct discussions held in neutral countries. A Senior Israeli Official told Axios that al-Sharaa appears more independent of Ankara than previously assumed and could serve as a reliable partner.

During Barrack's visit to Israel, he was taken to the Golan Heights border area, where Israeli forces now control former Syrian military sites. One Official stated that Netanyahu sees an opportunity for normalization with Syria, especially in light of al-Sharaa's openness to closer ties with the US.

The talks could begin with a non-aggression pact and build toward a formal peace treaty, with security arrangements based on the 1974 disengagement agreement, adjusted to reflect current realities. Israel also seeks assurances on key issues, including preventing the return of Iranian or Hezbollah forces to Syria and excluding Turkish military presence.

In future agreements, Israel is considering the inclusion of US troops alongside existing UN forces in border monitoring roles. The status of the Golan Heights remains a potential sticking point, though Israeli officials believe the new Syrian leadership may be more flexible than its predecessor.

Barrack has since briefed President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the discussions. While neither Barrack nor the Prime Minister's Office commented on the Axios report, a US Official confirmed that Israeli red lines were clearly presented during the Envoy's visit.