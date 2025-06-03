Red Alert sirens sounded this evening (Tuesday) in the communities of Haspin and Ramat Magshimim in the southern Golan Heights after two rockets were fired at Israel from Syria.

The Home Front Command issued a warning of rocket and missile fire towards the area. An IDF spokesperson stated that "the details are under review."

The rockets reportedly struck in an open area.

Residents in the area reported hearing explosions, apparently as a result of shelling or falling objects in the area. At this stage, there are no reports of casualties or property damage.

Following the launches, the IDF struck targets in Syria. "A short while ago, IDF artillery struck in southern Syria following the projectiles launched toward Israeli territory," a statement confirmed.