Report: Syria to absorb 3,500 foreign jihadists with US approval

The United States has conditionally endorsed a controversial initiative by Syria's interim leadership to integrate around 3,500 former foreign jihadists into the restructured national military, Reuters reported on Monday.

The plan primarily targets Uyghur jihadists originating from China and nearby regions, aiming to establish the 84th Division of the Syrian Army. This division would consist of both Syrian nationals and foreign jihadists who had previously aligned with rebel factions.

Thomas Barrack, serving as the US ambassador to Turkey and recently appointed by President Donald Trump as special envoy to Syria, confirmed Washington's position. He told Reuters that there is a level of "understanding," contingent on transparent execution. Barrack argued that incorporating these jihadists into a formal military unit is preferable to excluding them, as many are seen as loyal to Syria’s emerging political order.

This development reflects a strategic pivot in US policy toward Syria. It follows President Trump's diplomatic engagements in the region, which included lifting sanctions imposed during the Assad era and meeting with interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh. Previously, US policy emphasized excluding foreign jihadists from Syrian defense structures.

The proposed integration has drawn criticism, especially from Beijing. The Uyghur jihadists are affiliated with the Turkistan Islamic Party, a group blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the Chinese government. In response, a spokesperson from China's foreign ministry urged Syria to take a firm stance against terrorism and address international security concerns.

Osman Bughra, a political figure from the Turkistan Islamic Party, told Reuters that the organization has officially disbanded and its members have been subsumed under Syria’s Ministry of Defence. According to Bughra, the group now operates entirely under national command, with no external affiliations.

The move is part of broader efforts by Syria’s interim administration to consolidate military authority and prevent extremist factions from re-emerging. President Sharaa has suggested that foreign jihadists who have demonstrated commitment to the regime could be offered Syrian citizenship, extending this consideration to their families as well.