A man attempting to enter the US Capitol complex on Wednesday afternoon was detained after authorities discovered he was carrying a machete and several knives, the US Capitol Police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the north entrance of the Capitol Visitor's Center. The man’s bag, which he carried through a security checkpoint, was flagged during an x-ray screening. Inside, officers found three knives and a machete, prompting immediate action.

Authorities took the man into custody and charged him with multiple counts of carrying a dangerous weapon.

The arrest comes amid heightened security measures around the US Capitol following the 2024 presidential election and in preparation for the January 20 presidential inauguration.

On Monday, Congress officially certified US President-elect Donald Trump’s 2024 victory, four years to the day since the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots , when a violent mob attacked the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification, which proceeded without incident.