Shas chief Aryeh Deri arrived at the home of Rabbi Meir Zvi Bergman, a senior rabbi on the Degel Hatorah party's Council of Torah Sages, who is mourning his wife, Devorah Bergman.

Devorah was the daughter of Rabbi Elazar Shach, a Lithuanian-haredi rabbi.

Speaking to Deri, the rabbi said, "I want to speak about something connected to the military. We need to do everything in order to save the Torah learners. This is just evil- where will they put the yeshiva students?"

Deri responded, "What we are seeing now is that it is all talk. We see that. Now we need to focus on Moshiach (the messiah) - there is no other solution."

"With G-d's help they will not touch [it], no one can touch those who learn Torah," he concluded.

Last month, Kikar Hashabbat reported that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is demanding that any Draft Law passed include a cap on the number of yeshiva students who are exempted from enlistment in the IDF.

The site quoted one of the haredi party leaders as saying that Baharav-Miara is "involving herself in the Draft [Law] issue with a kind of obsession."

"She knows that there's no way we'll agree to cap the number of Torah learners, that the number of Torah learners will be limited. It seems that she's doing everything she can to bring down the government."

The haredi party leaders noted during meetings that Baharav-Miara is involving herself in every issue related to the haredi parties. The consensus at the meeting was that, "She wants to bring down the government."