Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is demanding that any Draft Law passed include a cap on the number of yeshiva students who are exempted from enlistment in the IDF, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The site quoted one of the haredi party leaders as saying that Baharav-Miara is "involving herself in the Draft [Law] issue with a kind of obsession."

"She knows that there's no way we'll agree to cap the number of Torah learners, that the number of Torah learners will be limited. It seems that she's doing everything she can to bring down the government."

In recent meetings, the haredi party leaders noted that Baharav-Miara is involving herself in every issue related to the haredi parties. The consensus at the meeting was that, "She wants to bring down the government."

It is unlikely that the haredi parties will agree to such a provision.

In light of this, the Agudat Yisrael faction of United Torah Judaism joined Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi's call to fire Baharav-Miara. However, Shas is refusing to join the initiative.