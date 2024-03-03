The eldest member of Degel Hatorah's Council of Torah Sages, Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Meir Zvi Bergman, addressed the issue of recruiting yeshiva students to the IDF and made it clear that he opposes any legislation that would force yeshiva students to enlist.

He made the remarks during a eulogy rally for Rabbi Moshe Tzivyon, held at the Kollel Chazon Ish.

The Rosh Yeshiva sought to take advantage of the occasion and express his opinion: "I want to say that on this occasion, this is now relevant. We will not agree to any decision regarding the recruitment of yeshiva students, as the Chazon Ish and our great rabbi, Rabbi Shach, believed."

He added: "It won’t help them. No one has the authority to make the decision to give up Torah. It won’t help them at all. And God will have mercy on us."

At the end of summer 2023, MK Benny Gantz visited the residence of the Rosh Yeshiva and heard these decisive and clear words from him.