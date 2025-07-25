For three consecutive months, seven reserve battalions from the Menashe, Ephraim, Shomron, and Yehuda brigades stood at the forefront of the fighting in Judea and Samaria.

Fighters who abandoned home, family, and work - and went into reserve in the heart of the threat zones, in order to maintain the security of the residents of the region and the citizens of the State of Israel.

They operated quietly, without making headlines, but the result speaks for itself: more than 200 terrorists were arrested, dozens of attacks were thwarted, hundreds of weapons were confiscated, terrorist infrastructures were exposed, and terrorist cells were eliminated.

The forces did not hesitate to enter the depths of the territory - in northern Samaria, in Nablus, in Hebron. They led targeted operations, thwarted explosive threats, and acted resolutely, striving for contact, even when the price was high.

Now that the mission is complete, the forces are being replaced by the Paratrooper Brigade - and the IDF pauses for a moment to honor their work.

"The reserve soldiers have once again demonstrated the strength of spirit, commitment and dedication that characterizes the entire IDF," the IDF Spokesperson's Office said. "We salute them - and continue to operate wherever necessary."

credit: דובר צה"ל

