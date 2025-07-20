Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich addressed the Draft Law issue and the potential for coalition partners to leave the government during a speech this morning (Sunday) at the 'Sha'alim' conference, calling for unity within the national camp.

"History will not forgive anyone who, God forbid, topples this government and drags it into elections," Smotrich warned. "We don’t need to convince anyone how strongly we believe that we must enlist our haredi brothers."

Smotrich connected the stability of the government to the continuation of the fighting in Gaza: "Woe to anyone who topples the government and takes us to elections that will, God forbid, end the war and lead to defeat. What will we say after the fantastic victory in Iran if we, God forbid, surrender now to Hamas?"

He continued, "Gaza is a test of willpower. Who has the stronger will, us or, God forbid, Hamas? Determination, perseverance, stubbornness, and willingness to pay a price—this is Gaza."

The finance minister also directed his remarks to the coalition partners: "I am saying this to everyone now, both to the haredim on one side and to Edelstein on the other. A historic change is possible, but it requires a process, patience, compromises, and agreements. Not dismantling the alliance of the national camp, of the religious camp."

He referred to the Congressional report that claimed the Biden administration had sent nearly a billion dollars to organizations working against the Netanyahu government.

"Over the weekend, a report was published by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee detailing nearly a billion dollars transferred to about 1,000 organizations aimed at dismantling the right-wing government and the national camp. This, of course, joins the media and academia that are mobilized for the campaign," he said.

He added, "If anyone is asking themselves what the government has had to face since it was formed and what we are up against, they need to understand this event before discussing the achievements, successes, and failures."