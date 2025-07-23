מחאת החרדים בכביש 4 דוברות המשטרה

Thousands of haredim from the radical factions demonstrated on Wednesday in several locations across Israel to protest the arrest of three draft dodgers a day prior.

Dozens of protesters gathered on Route 4 at the entrance to Bnei Brak in central Israel and blocked traffic. The police are currently working to clear the road, and clashes broke out at the scene between protesters and drivers who attempted to clear the road using force.

At the same time, hundreds demonstrated at the entrance to Jerusalem, as hundreds from the Eida Haharedit marched from Mea Shearim following a rally in the neighborhood, toward Route 1 to block it.

Footage from the entrance to Jerusalem shows police officers stomping on protesters who were blocking the road near the Chords Bridge.

Other demonstrations were held at the entrance to Rosh Pina, in northern Israel, where demonstrators blocked the entrance and exit from the town and Route 90, as well as at the Shilat Junction near Modi'in, where protesters blocked Routes 443 and 446.

The police stated: “The Israel Police views the right to protest as a cornerstone of a democratic state and allows demonstrations as long as they are conducted within the bounds of the law. At the same time, the police will not permit any form of public disorder or infringement on freedom of movement, nor any behavior that could endanger public safety.”

