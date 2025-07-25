A new poll conducted by Lazar Research shows that the Likud party remains the largest on Israel’s political map.

According to the poll, conducted for for Maariv, if elections were held today, the Likud would win 25 seats, followed by Naftali Bennett’s party with 24 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu with 12, and the Democrats with 11.

Shas would receive 10 seats, Yesh Atid 9. United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit would win seven seats each, and three parties - Blue and White, Ra'am (United Arab List), and Hadash-Ta'al - would win five seats each.

In this survey, the Religious Zionist Party does not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the opposition parties are projected to win a majority of 61 seats, while the coalition parties are expected to win just 49 seats. The remaining 10 seats are held by the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.

If a new party led by Gadi Eisenkot ran in the elections, it is projected to win six seats, mostly at the expense of opposition bloc parties.

In such a scenario, Likud would still lead with 24 seats, Bennett’s party would win 22.

Yisrael Beytenu would win 11 seats, followed by the Democrats and Shas with 10 seats each, and Yesh Atid with nine seats. United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit would win seven seats each, and Eisenkot six.

In this scenario, Ra'am and Hadash-Ta'al would win five seats each, but Blue and White would drop to four seats, barely passing the electoral threshold.

If a new party of reservists led by Yoaz Hendel ran, it is projected to win seven seats, again mostly at the opposition bloc’s expense.

In such a scenario, Likud continues to lead the political map with 24 seats, followed by Bennett’s party with 22.

Three parties - the Democrats, Yisrael Beytenu, and Shas - would win 10 seats each, while Yesh Atid would win eight seats.

Three parties would win seven seats each: the reservists’ party, Otzma Yehudit, and United Torah Judaism.

Blue and White, Ra'am, and Hadash-Ta'al would be the smallest parties in the Knesset, with five seats each.

In both of these scenarios, the coalition parties would win 48 seats, while the opposition would win 62; the remaining 10 seats would be held by the Arab parties.