The statistics on Jewish youth in the US are worrisome: One-third express sympathy for Hamas. A new division within the Sovereignty Youth Movement is stepping up to address this challenge, fighting for the Jewish identity of every Jew.

More than one-third of American-Jewish teenagers (36.7%) between the ages of 14 and 18 agree with the statement, "I sympathize with Hamas," according to a survey conducted this past November by Mosaic United, an initiative of Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

The survey's findings reveal that the Jewish identity of young American Jews is weakening. Furthermore, their connection to Israel is diminishing, they express less desire to visit Israel, they tend to support the Palestinian side in the war in Gaza, and their support for Israel increased only marginally following the October 7 massacre.

"These statistics are troubling. These youths cannot be blamed; they are being brainwashed by anti-Israeli propaganda. They need to meet proud Jewish youth from Israel who will share the truth with them and help them combat the libels against Israel," the Sovereignty Movement noted.

It added, "We are excited to announce that the Sovereignty Movement is launching a new project — the English department of the Sovereignty Youth Movement."

"We call on parents, grandparents, educators, principals, and teachers to share this video with Jewish youth in the US and worldwide, encourage them to join, and together, with G-d's help, we will work to strengthen Jewish identity and ensure a safe and sovereign Israel.

"We invite you to send us ideas, suggestions and connections as to how to make this crucial and exciting project a great success."