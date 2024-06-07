Ahead of the expiration on Saturday night of the ultimatum set by Minister Benny Gantz to the Prime Minister, and against the backdrop of the stalemate in the war, the Sovereignty Movement is calling to change the nature of the military campaign in the north, south, and in Judea and Samaria, and transition to a massive offensive that will lead to a decisive victory.

To this end, the movement called for the government to be expanded and the war cabinet restructured.

With the resignation of Ministers Eisenkot and Gantz, the movement stated that MKs Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beiteinu) and Gideon Sa'ar (United Right) should be brought into the government and the war cabinet, together with Ministers Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) and Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit).

"Liberman and Sa'ar have been cautioning for a long time about the stalemate in the war, which must be waged with high intensity, with the objective of achieving victory and eliminating the Hamas leadership," the Sovereignty Movement stated.

"This is not a time for politics, but for unity of ranks," it added.

According to the movement "bringing the two into the government will help lead to the change for which the people in Israel have been longing."