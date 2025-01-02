At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Wednesday that followed a bar brawl in the western Montenegrin city of Cetinje, The Associated Press reported, citing local officials.

The shooter remains at large.

Authorities identified the suspect as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic. Speaking at a news conference, Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic said Martinovic fatally shot the bar owner, the owner’s children, and members of his own family.

“At this moment, we are focused on arresting him,” Saranovic stated, according to AP.

Special police units have been deployed to search for the attacker in Cetinje, located approximately 30 kilometers northwest of Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica.

In a statement, authorities said that Martinovic fled the scene armed after opening fire at the bar.

The suspect reportedly had a history of erratic behavior and had previously been detained for illegal firearm possession.

The report stated that Martinovic left the bar, retrieved his gun from home, and returned to open fire, killing and injuring several people. He then moved to another location, where he killed the bar owner’s children and a woman, the report added.

President Jakov Milatovic expressed his grief over the incident, saying he was “shocked and stunned” by the tragedy.

“Instead of holiday joy ... we have been gripped by sadness over the loss of innocent lives,” Milatovic wrote on the social media platform X.

Prime Minister Milojko Spajic visited the hospital where the injured victims are being treated and declared three days of mourning.

Wednesday’s incident marks the second mass shooting in Cetinje within the past three years. In August 2022, another attacker killed 10 people, including two children, before being shot and killed by a passerby in the same city.