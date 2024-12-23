The extreme left-wing Peace Now movement’s monitoring team documented seven outposts that were set up during 2024, for the first time since the Oslo Accords, deep in Area B. Five of them were established in the so-called "Agreement Reserve," while two others were established in the Ramallah region.

According to the movement, the change began in July, when the head of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth signed an order authorizing the Civil Administration to demolish Palestinian construction in the Agreement Reserve, following which dozens of demolition orders were issued.

The report claims that "it is evident that in the past year, there has been almost no enforcement against any outposts set up in Area C, and the same applies to outposts in Area B. Only one outpost, Or Nachman, north of the village of Turmus Ayya, was evacuated by the Civil Administration, but the residents immediately returned and re-established it."

Fifty-two outposts were established throughout Judea and Samaria in 2024, according to Peace Now.

About ten days ago, and for the first time since the Oslo Accords, a large-scale evacuation began in the Agreement Reserve in eastern Gush Etzion, which had suffered for years from serious violations of the Y Agreement by the Palestinian Authority.

The evacuation included illegal structures and put an end to the Palestinian takeover of land in the reserve. The operation was led by the Civil Administration, in cooperation with the Central Command, and was carried out with the completion of orderly administrative work led by the Settlement Administration, under the auspices of Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in his capacity as a minister in the Ministry of Defense.

According to sources in the Ministry of Defense, for decades the Palestinian Authority has carried out massive construction in the areas of the reserve, in blatant violation of the agreements and causing damage to the regional fabric. The current evacuation operation intends to put an end to these violations and ensure Israel's control of the area.

Earlier this year, the Security Cabinet approved a resolution led by Smotrich with a clear directive to enforce the illegal Arab construction and takeover of the areas of the Agreement Reserve.