US Vice President JD Vance met on Wednesday with Hamas captivity survivors and families of hostages still held in Gaza.

During the meeting, he reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to securing the release of all 59 remaining hostages and emphasized the United States’ ongoing engagement on the issue.

“We remain hopeful,” said Vice President Vance, acknowledging the families’ pain and the urgency of bringing every hostage home.

The families and survivors expressed their deep gratitude to President Trump, Vice President Vance, and the US administration for their tireless efforts in bringing many hostages home. Their leadership has delivered meaningful results—and the families urged them to continue until all 59 remaining hostages are safely returned.

In attendance were Hamas captivity survivors Iair Horn, Keith and Aviva Siegel, alongside families of hostages: Liran Berman, brother of Ziv and Gali Berman; Ilay David, brother of Evyatar David; Moshe Lavi, brother-in-law of Omri Miran; Dalia Cusnir, sister-in-law of Eitan Horn; Yael and Adi Alexander, partners of Edan Alexander; Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of Omer Neutra; and Etty Israeli, aunt of Itay Chen.