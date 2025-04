(Lesson I, All about Matza, can be found here.)

In our last Kitah lesson before Pesach, students learned about two explanations that we offer our children at the Seder for our celebration. What Redemption are we marking? From a Haggadah we learn that we actually celebrate two separate redemptions: the physical, and the spiritual.

Hopefully, this will give you some ideas to discuss at your Seder as well!

Pesach Kasher V'sameach!