A large Border Police force arrived at a civilian outpost near the town of Yitzhar in Samaria on Saturday afternoon where they destroyed a gazebo and ordered the teens who were spending Shabbat at the site to leave.

During the eviction, the forces violently arrest two teens, one of whom is a minor. The detainees were taken to the Ariel Police Station where they are currently being interrogated for violating a closed military zone order and obstructing a police officer. Atty. Nati Rom from the Honenu organization is assisting the detainees.

One of the teens recounted: "At around 5:00 p.m., about 20 Border Police officers came. They destroyed our gazebo and told us to leave the place, they refused to show us an order despite us asking. They grabbed two guys really violently and arrested them. After half an hour they left. It's a new hilltop outpost that was put up two weeks ago, with G-d's help we won't break."

Atty. Rom stated: "During a war, while our best boys are being killed, in the middle of Shabbat, while hurting religious feelings, the security forces see it correct to carry out an eviction in Samaria. There is no other sector in Israel that is treated this way. Unfortunately, there are those who try during this sensitive time to harm the settlements and the settlement public."