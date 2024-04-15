הכוחות בחוות גל יוסף ללא קרדיט

Police officers and employees of the IDF Civil Administration came on Monday to the Gal Yosef farm, from where 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair left with his sheep before being murdered by terrorists nearby.

The forces seized equipment from the farmers including water hoses used for drinking by both the farmers and the sheep.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir strongly condemned the seizure: "Defense Minister Gallant's decision to evict and destroy buildings in the Gal Yosef farm where Binyamin Achimair was murdered, during the week of mourning, is terrible callousness, moral confusion, a security folly, and disrespect for the dead."

Ben-Gvir added: "Instead of establishing and authorizing more farms and expanding the Jewish settlement, we are surrendering to the enemy and during the week of mourning destroying the farm where the victim lived. The time has come for the Prime Minister to consider replacing Minister Gallant."

MK Tzvi Succot, the Chairman of the Judea and Samaria Affairs Committee, criticized IDF Central Command commander Yehuda Fox, following the confiscation of equipment: "The murderers are still free, but what's important to the commander at the moment is to seize equipment from Binyamin's hilltop of all places. In (Arab) villages in the area they are praising the murder, in every corner of Judea and Samaria Arabs are taking pictures with guns, but what's urgent is to send troops to seize building equipment. Loss of morals.

A defense official stated that "there is no intention of destroying the farm, yesterday there was an attempt to build new buildings illegally. Today we confiscated the equipment, there is no enforcement or demolition."