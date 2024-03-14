The US officially imposed sanctions on three more Israelis and two outposts in Judea and Samaria, the Treasury announced today (Thursday).

The two outposts are Moshe’s Farm, or Tirza Valley, and Zvi’s Farm. The people targeted by the sanctions include Moshe Sharvit, the person who runs Moshe's Farm, Zvi Bar Yosef, the person who runs Zvi's Farm, and Neriya Ben Pazi, who comes from a third outpost.

According to the Treasury, both outposts and all three people have been implicated in violence against Arabs in Judea and Samaria, though the nature of this violence was not given.

Earlier, a US official told Axios that the sanctions against the two outposts are meant to send the message that the US is targeting not only individuals but also entities that are involved in giving logistical and financial support to "attacks against Palestinian civilians."

This is the second time in less than two months that America has imposed sanctions on Israelis. In early February, the US imposed sanctions on four Jewish Israelis accused of violence against Arabs