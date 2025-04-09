Following Mike Huckabee's confirmation in the Senate as the United States Ambassador to Israel, the Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, sent a letter of congratulations this evening (Wednesday) on behalf of himself and the heads of the municipalities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

“Your appointment represents, in our view, an important moral statement by the U.S. administration and the American people. We regard you as a representative of the United States and President Trump, as well as a true partner of the people of Israel and their undeniable historical right to live in the Land of the Bible—Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley,” the letter states.

The letter continues: “We deeply appreciate your longstanding commitment to the Jewish people, its Torah, and its land, as well as your resolute stance in support of our right to security and development of communities throughout all parts of our ancestral homeland, in accordance with the vision of the prophets.”

The regional leaders wished Huckabee much success in his mission and thanked President Trump for the appointment.