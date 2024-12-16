Otzma Yehudit, led by Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, announced this evening (Monday) that party members will not be committed as of today to the coalition's standing, including on the budget law, following the postponement of the discussion on the dismissal of the State Attorney. The party explained that the government's handling of the hostage deal with Hamas and the disputes with the Treasury regarding the police budget also contribute to their threat to the coalition.

The party stated: "In recent weeks, coalition members have been operating independently in various areas, starting from the refusal to bring a proposal to the government next Sunday to initiate the dismissal of the State Attorney, by negotiating an irresponsible deal, and culminating in damage to the Ministry of National Security’s budget."

"Therefore," they stated, "the Otzma Yehudit faction will not be committed to the coalition's standing, including regarding the budget law, and will act independently and selectively as of this evening."

The party's announcement was given after the meeting of coalition leaders, which was due to address the dismissal of the State Attorney, but was canceled.

To be noted that earlier this evening, the head of the New Hope faction in the Knesset, MK Michel Buskila, submitted a bill to separate the role of the State Attorney, which is based on the outline developed by the party chairman, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, while he served as Minister of Justice.

The bill, as explained by Buskila, aims to resolve the issue of the concentration of power and inherent conflict of interest, whereby the one advising the government and its ministers is also the one authorized to investigate them and bring them to criminal trial. According to the explanatory notes to the bill, this creates an inherent tension between the role of the State Attorney and the members of the government.

According to the bill, the powers of the State Attorney to decide on the investigation and prosecution of public officials (members of the government and Knesset members) will be transferred to a panel that will include retired Supreme Court justices, appointed by the President of the Supreme Court, a former State Attorney appointed by the Minister of Justice, and a private attorney appointed by the public defense. "This panel will also balance the inherent prosecutorial tendency of the State Attorney's Office," it was written.