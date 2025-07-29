Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, firmly rejected claims of widespread starvation in Gaza during an interview with NewsNation, accusing Hamas of spreading misinformation and manipulating international perception.

“There is no starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Akunis said unequivocally, denouncing Hamas' claims as “propaganda.” He displayed an image of a Gaza resident receiving medical treatment in Italy for cystic fibrosis, whom Hamas falsely claimed had been starved by Israel. “He is not starving in Gaza. We must call out this lie.”

“I’m sick and tired of the Hamas lies,” Akunis continued. “This is a terrorist organization that invaded the State of Israel, murdered civilians, burned them alive, raped women - and now they speak of starvation while stealing the humanitarian aid that Israel began delivering in November 2023.”

When interviewer Connell McShane played remarks from US President Donald Trump acknowledging visible signs of starvation among Gazans, Akunis pushed back. “They will not be hungry if Hamas doesn’t steal the aid,” he said. Despite the interviewer pressing him on apparent contradictions, Akunis remained firm: “No, there is no starvation. I insist on it.”

Challenged on widely circulated images purportedly showing severe hunger, Akunis dismissed their credibility: “Do you think it’s a real picture? Give me proof it’s from Gaza. Who says that? Hamas?”

McShane suggested allowing independent journalists into Gaza to verify conditions, citing veteran reporter Geraldo Rivera, who criticized Israeli restrictions on media access. Akunis responded positively: “This is a good idea. Maybe we’ll start doing it.”

He emphasized that large quantities of humanitarian aid are entering Gaza, but added that Hamas and UN interference are obstructing proper distribution. “Hamas is stealing aid and shooting civilians—and then blaming Israel. Enough is enough.”

“I’m not afraid of the truth,” Akunis stressed. “And I will put it on the table.”