Dutch media reported on Tuesday morning that the Netherlands will ban Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir from entering the country, claiming they "encouraged settler violence against Palestinians."

According to the reports, the two ministers have been designated as persona non grata in the country. Additionally, the local government is expected to summon the Israeli ambassador for a discussion.

Minister Ben-Gvir commented on the decision: “Even if I am banned from entering all of Europe, I will continue working for our country and demand that we bring down Hamas and support our soldiers. Those who are violent, who murder and rape — they are our enemies. But in Europe, as always, the victim is blamed. In a place where terrorism is tolerated and terrorists are welcomed, a Jewish minister from Israel is unwelcome, terrorists roam free, and Jews are boycotted."

Last month, the governments of the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Norway officially announced sanctions on the two Israeli ministers.

The UK Foreign Office stated that the decision was made as part of a wider move to address what it described as "extremist settler violence" and the undermining of a future Palestinian state.

According to the British government, Ben Gvir and Smotrich are being sanctioned in their personal capacities, with both now subject to asset freezes, travel bans, and disqualification from serving as company directors in the UK.

Earlier this month, Slovenia announced it would ban Smotrich and Ben Gvir from entering its territory, making it the first European Union country to take such a decision.

According to an official statement, the Slovenian government accuses the two ministers of promoting "genocidal statements" that incite extreme violence and severe human rights violations against Palestinian Arabs.

The government cited the ministers' public support for the expansion of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, "forced displacement of Palestinians, and calls for violence against Palestinian civilians."