During a security meeting between top government officials and the IDF leadership, a tense confrontation unfolded between IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, according to a Friday evening report by Channel 12 News.

The ministers reportedly accused the Chief of Staff of failing to carry out political directives and claimed that the IDF is stagnating in its operations in Gaza. In response, Zamir said sharply, “There is no stagnation in Gaza... be careful with your words. Soldiers are dying in combat.”

At the height of the exchange, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised his voice and demanded the preparation of a comprehensive evacuation plan for Gazan civilians to the southern part of the Strip. “I don’t want military rule, but I want to move them to a large civilian area… the alternative to the evacuation plan is to overrun Gaza entirely, which would mean killing the hostages - and I don’t want that,” he stated, according to Channel 12 News.

Minister Smotrich suggested imposing a siege on northern Gaza, claiming that "this way, Hamas will collapse in a short time." The Chief of Staff responded, “You want military rule? Who will manage two million people?”

He added, “Managing these hungry and angry people could lead to a loss of control, and they might turn against the IDF.”

The Prime Minister concluded the discussion with a clear directive: “Prepare an evacuation plan - I want to see it when I return from Washington.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)