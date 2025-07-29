Following a warning by the "Or L'Achim" organization, the IDF issued an order this week to remove publications and gifts from missionaries from IDF bases and to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The organization contacted the head of the Military Rabbinate after soldiers from the Sde Teiman base reported that socks were donated for the base's soldiers with missionary flyers calling for conversion.

Rabbi Binyamin Walkin, the head of the organization's anti-missionary department, wrote to senior IDF commanders: "This is a systematic attempt by missionary elements to infiltrate IDF bases, while exploiting the donation of humanitarian supplies to spread forbidden propaganda."

Colonel Rabbi Chaim Weisberg, the head of the Rabbinate Department, responded that an investigation conducted at the Sde Teman base did not identify the source that received the donation or the details of the donors.

He clarified that according to the guidelines, the distribution of Christian religious materials that are not approved by the Military Rabbinate is totally prohibited.

Due to the incident, a directive was sent to all relevant officials to inspect and immediately collect all donated items that were implanted with missionary materials.

In addition, the Personnel and Donations Branch was instructed to refresh the protocols across all IDF units to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. At the beginning of the war, tourniquets were also found to contain similar propaganda materials.