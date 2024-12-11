Syria's rebels are ignoring Israel's moves in the area due to fear of the Jewish state and a wish to prioritize gaining power at home, Sky News Arabia reported.

Mahmoud al-Afandi, a political researcher, told Sky News Arabia that, "Syria has fulfilled the conditions for a failed country, and what happens [now] is a random transfer of power."

"Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is afraid of Israel and the US," he told the site. "Even a statement regarding the Israeli strikes is hard for the terror group, which wants international recognition. If it clashes with Israel today, it certainly will not receive that."

He continued, "The coalition of the Syrian opposition has condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine, but it is not publishing a similar statement regarding the Israeli strikes."

According to al-Afandi, Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham is "an Islamic group which was affiliated with ISIS and Al Qaeda and which wants to first focus on power in Syria and on internal security and bringing back the Syrian army. It will get to Israel."

"Israel has now merited to see another Hamas on its borders. These organizations do not recognize Syria or the Sykes–Picot [agreement]. They recognize the Levant, which Jerusalem managed."