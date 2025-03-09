Minister of Defense Israel Katz promised on Sunday that he will soon allow Druze from Syria to enter Israel for work.

"The government just approved an unprecedented aid program for the Druze and Circassian communities in Israel led by Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Finance Minister.

He further stated: "As Minister of Defense, I salute them for their loyalty and bravery and their contribution to Israel's security in difficult and decisive times - we will continue to support them and we will defend their brothers in Syria from any threat.

"Soon, we will also allow Druze laborers from Syria to come work in the Golan Heights communities in Israel."

Katz pledged: "We will protect the Druze in Syria - from any threat."

Earlier in the month, Katz and Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered the IDF to prepare to defend the Druze village of Jaramana, a suburb of Damascus, due to attacks by the government forces on the area.

In a strong declaration, Netanyahu and Katz made clear that Israel would not allow harm to the Druze in Syria. "We will not allow the extreme Islamist terror regime in Syria to harm the Druze," they said. "If the regime harms the Druze - it will be harmed by us."