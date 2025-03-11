Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY) questioned the silence from the mobs of anti-Israel protesters in the face of reports of large-scale massacres of minorities in Syria during the last week.

"The new regime in Syria is massacring the Alawite minority population, leaving a death toll of more than 1000. These mass atrocities have been met with deafening silence from all the Anti-Israel agitators who spent the last year and a half engaged in human rights theater," Torres wrote on X.

"No Jews, No News," he noted.

Syria’s interim government announced on Sunday that it would open an investigation after the killing of Alawite civilians sparked international condemnation.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as of yesterday (Monday), at least 830 Alawite civilians had been executed by security forces or pro-government fighters in the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus since fighting in the area erupted this past Thursday.

The observatory also reported that the fighting has claimed the lives of 231 security personnel and 250 pro-Assad fighters, bringing the total death toll to 1,311 as of yesterday.