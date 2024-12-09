Kiryat Ono Mayor Michal Rosenshein announced on Monday afternoon the death of city resident Sergeant Barak Daniel Halpern.

She paid tribute to him, saying that he was "salt of the earth, charismatic and beloved, a guide in the 'Gilead' scouts and an outstanding basketball player on the youth team."

She offered condolences to the family: "Galit, Nir, Ofir and Saar, my dear neighbors, my heart goes out to you for the loss of your dearest. On behalf of all the residents of Kiryat Ono, I send my deepest condolences. May his memory be a blessing."

The IDF announced earlier Monday that four soldiers from the 9263rd Battalion, 226th Brigade, fell in battle in southern Lebanon:

An IDF preliminary investigation found that troops from the 226th Brigade went to search for Hezbollah weapons and infrastructure in the Labbouneh Reserve near the border in the west. Upon entering a tunnel that contained weapons and additional shafts, there was an explosion and the structure collapsed.