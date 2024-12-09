The Beit Shemesh Municipality announced on Monday that Master Sergeant Binyamin Destau Nagosa, a resident of the city, fell in battle in southern Lebanon.

Nagosa is the 17th Beit Shemesh resident to fall in the current war.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg came to support the family during these difficult moments. "The tears haven't dried yet from the death of Staff Sergeant Zamir Burke, and this morning we woke to another loss, that of MSGT Binyamin Destau Nagosa. The heart hurts and words can't describe the magnitude of the loss. We will remember his heroism for the defense of the people of Israel forever."

Master Sergeant Nagosa will be laid to rest on Monday at 2:00 p.m. at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery.