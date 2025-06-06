The Southern Sharon Regional Council announced on Friday that IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Yoav Rever from Sde Warburg fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Rever, 19, served in the Combat Engineering Corps' Yahalom Unit.

"Yoav is the son of Lior and Gili Rever and the brother of Tamar and Omri. He is a graduate of the Ami Asaf School. The heart breaks, the Southern Sharon Regional Council family bows its head and shares in the mourning of the entire family, the Sde Warburg community, and the Ami Asaf School community during this unbearably difficult time. May his memory be blessed forever," the council stated.