Sources close to Defense Minister Israel Katz have implied that the storm raised following IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari's statements on the "Feldstein Bill" may have passed already.

"The Chief of Staff's dressing down of the Spokesman and his later apology conclude the incident with a major warning sign," the sources said Thursday morning. "The Defense Minister will not allow behavior of this type from anyone in uniform in the future."

On Wednesday evening, Hagari sparked controversy during a press conference, when he responded to a question on the "Feldstein Bill" currently being advanced in the Knesset.

The bill was proposed following the arrest of Prime Minister's Office Spokesman Eli Feldstein and an IDF NCO after the former leaked classified documents received from the latter to the media. The bill seeks to grant immunity to soldiers and other members of the defense establishment who pass on classified information, without authorization, to the political echelon.

"This bill endangers the IDF. It is dangerous since it creates a situation where any low-level element in the IDF could steal or publish IDF documents or intelligence at will, and this is simple, it will endanger human lives and the lives of the soldiers and therefore it's also dangerous to state security," Hagari stated.

Immediately after the press conference, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi reprimanded his spokesman for the remarks.

The IDF stated that "the Chief of Staff reprimanded the IDF Spokesman for his answer to a question about a bill regarding the transfer of classified information to the Prime Minister and ministers during a press conference, and therefore exceeded his authority. The IDF does not criticize the legislature, but rather presents its opinion to the political echelon in the accepted manner."

Following the reprimand, Hagari published an apology: "In my statement this evening, in response to a question, I spoke in a manner that exceeded my authority as the IDF Spokesman, and therefore the Chief of Staff reprimanded me. The State of Israel is a democratic country and the IDF is subject to the political echelon. In the hundreds of statements and questions I've answered since October 7th, I have maintained impartialness. The IDF gives its opinion to the relevant authorities regarding legislation in the accepted manner, not in any other way."